Nasdaq, S&P End Week With New Records, Dow +0.7%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Nasdaq, S&P end week with new records, Dow +0.7%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Wall Street ended a historically prosperous week on a high note Friday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 posting new records while the Dow also gained.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.

7 percent to close at 27,930.33.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to finish at 3,397.16, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.4 percent to end at 11,311.80, adding to its tally of more than 30 new record closes in 2020.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

