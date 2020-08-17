Nashville, Dallas goalless after muted pre-game MLS ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Nashville SC and FC Dallas played to a 0-0 draw on Sunday night in an MLS match that was delayed three and a half hours because of severe weather in Dallas, Texas.

The teams were facing off for the second time in a week as the MLS resumes its post-tournament regular season with games in the United States and Canada.

The pre-game buzz was about the anthem after FC Dallas announced earlier that it would play The Star-Spangled Banner before the players left their locker rooms after boos greeted MLS players, who took a knee during the anthem on Wednesday.

But because of the lengthy delay, the ceremonies had to be altered and there were only about 50 spectators in the stands.

The players from both teams did gather at mid-field on Sunday night and have moment of silence just before the kickoff in protest of racial and social injustice in America.

Sunday's muted pre-game ceremony was much different than the kerfuffle that broke out on Wednesday.

Dallas defender Reggie Cannon, who is black, blasted the smattering of fans who jeered when players from both clubs opted to kneel during the anthem.

"You can't even have support from your own fans in your own stadium. It's baffling to me," Cannon said.

His comments sparked vitriolic backlash on social media, prompting FC Dallas owner and MLS commissioner Don Garber to release statements.

"As we have stated consistently over many years, Major League Soccer supports players and staff who protest peacefully on behalf of equality and social justice," Garber said.

"Some of the comments made on social media following the match were appalling. We want to be very clear that MLS will not tolerate any abuse or threats to any individual player or team who decides to exercise their right to peaceful protest during the playing of the national anthem or any other pregame ceremony."About 5,000 people were allowed to attend Wednesday's match due to coronavirus restrictions.