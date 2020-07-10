Nashville withdrawn from MLS restart over virus cases: league

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Nashville have become the second team to withdraw from Major League Soccer's restart competition after confirmation four more players had tested positive for COVID-19, the league said Thursday.

An MLS statement said the expansion team had been withdrawn from the "MLS is Back" tournament in Orlando, Florida, after the coronavirus cases left them unable to train.

A total of nine Nashville players had tested positive for COVID-19 since arriving in Orlando for the event.

On Monday, FC Dallas were pulled from what had been a 26-team tournament after 11 members of the franchise tested positive for the virus.