Nathan Chen bounces back to lead Skate Canada

Vancouver, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Once again three Russian women staked their claim to the podium, while three-time world champion Nathan Chen put himself on the road to redemption at Skate Canada International on Friday.

Chen struggled at Skate America last weekend in Las Vegas, settling for bronze, but showed complete command of his short program elements this week at the second ISU Grand Prix meet in Vancouver.

With a quadruple lutz and quad-triple combo, Chen ticked all the technical boxes to score a convincing 106.72 points.

The US champ takes a 13-point lead into Saturday's final ahead of teammate Jason Brown (94.00) and Canadian Keegan Messing (93.28).

"I had pretty tough skates at Skate America and happy to have an opportunity right off the bat, basically, to give myself another shot. I'm much happier with how today went," Chen said.

Brown skated brilliantly through his near flawless, yet quadless, "Sinnerman" program. Solid triple jumps, superb bladework and sophisticated choreography impressed the audience and judges.

"I keep gaining more confidence with the programme as the season goes on. There's still points left on the table that I'm determined to grab. I'm pleased, but also hungry for more," said Brown, who took gold in Finland earlier this month.

With the 100-day countdown to the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing underway, Brown said he feels more energized than ever.

Messing, who opened with a quad toe-triple toe combo, said, "It's a joy to be back on the Grand Prix circuit but, boy, did I forget about the pressure that comes with it. To put down a clean skate, I was very thankful.

" The women's event featured its own share of Olympic Games-worthy performances.

Russia's Kamila Valieva, 15, opened with a soaring triple Axel in her spellbinding routine that included three more triples with nary a wobble.

The 2020 world junior champion recorded a monster score of 84.19.

Compatriots Elizaveta Tuktamysheva and Alena Kostornaia followed Valieva's lead, nailing triple Axels and delivering superb performances of their own, but had to settle for second and third on 81.24 and 75.58 points, respectively.

American Alysa Liu, 16, was the fourth woman to execute a triple Axel, and is within striking distance of the podium with 73.63.

In pair competition, China's twice world champions and 2018 Olympic silver medallists Sui Wenjing and Han Cong earned 78.94 points for their sublime, technically solid short program, and established a comfortable lead over nearest challengers Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin.

The Russians scored 69.46 for their light-hearted routine punctuated with unique acrobatic embellishments.

In ice dance, 2021 bronze medallists' Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier earned 85.65 points for their rhythm dance to finish well ahead of the field.

Clad in orange sherbet -coloured jumpsuits, the Canadian duo's skate to Elton John classics was a picture of polished precision.

Couples from Italy and Spain have solid holds on second and third.

Skate Canada concludes Saturday with the finals for all disciplines.

The Grand Prix series culminates with the top six finishers in each discipline facing off at the Grand Prix Final in Osaka, Japan in December.