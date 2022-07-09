Nation salutes Miss Fatima Jinnah for her remarkable contributions: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that the entire nation paid tributes to the great contributions of Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Miss Fatima Jinnah who waged the struggle for creation and construction of Pakistan and always supported the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message on her 55th death anniversary today (Saturday), the prime minister said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was not only a sister of Quaid-e-Azam M.A.Jinnah but also a proponent of his thoughtful legacy, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

She spent a major part of her life supporting her brother and remained with him for the last 19 years of his life, he said, adding she took an active part in the Pakistan movement like her great brother for the establishment of a separate motherland.

The prime minister said that Fatima Jinnah also looked after her ailing brother after the creation of Pakistan and spearheaded his mission after his death.

She also guided the womenfolk and encouraged them to take part in the struggle for Pakistan by making them active and disciplined and to struggle alongside men.

Praying for the high ranks of the departed soul, the prime minister said that the nation would always be indebted to her great services.