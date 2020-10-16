UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Stands Behind Security Forces Laying Down Lives For Homeland: PM

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

Nation stands behind security forces laying down lives for homeland: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Acknowledging immense sacrifices of security forces for the homeland, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the nation stood behind them for their services for the safety and security of Pakistan.

"The entire nation stands behind all our security forces as they continue to lay down their lives for the safety and security of Pakistan," the Prime Minister tweeted as 20 security personnel were martyred in two terrorist attacks in Balochistan and North Waziristan on Thursday.

"My deepest condolences and prayers for the 20 security personnel, including six army men, martyred in two cowardly acts of terrorism yesterday," he said.

Around 14 Frontier Corps soldiers and security guards embraced martyrdom while confronting a large number of terrorists at Coastal Highway near Ormara, Balochistan's Gwadar district, who attacked the security forces escorting the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) convoy from Gwadar to Karachi, according to a statement by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Terrorist Imran Khan North Waziristan Balochistan Prime Minister Army ISPR Gwadar All From Oil And Gas Development Company Limited

Recent Stories

Giving them NRO will mean nothing but “devastati ..

6 minutes ago

Fawad Khan, Sadaf  welcome their third child

24 minutes ago

One more Kashmir youth martyred by Indian troops i ..

15 minutes ago

USC to launch mobile stores in Rawalpindi Region

15 minutes ago

Up to 4,200 Volunteers in Ukraine May Join Phase 3 ..

15 minutes ago

Qingdao COVID-19 Outbreak Attributed to Sharing CT ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.