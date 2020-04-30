(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts of country ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country on Thursday.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is effecting central and upper parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, dry weather remained in most parts of the country.

However rain thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in KP and Punjab.

Rain (mm) were recorded at KPK: Saidu Sharif , Malam Jabba 04, Parachinar, Bannu 03, Peshawar (city 01, A/P 03), Dir 02, Kalam 02, Punjab: Joharabad 06, Bhakhar 02, Baluchistan: Zohb 05 and Kashmir : Muzaffarabad 07.

