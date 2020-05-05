Corona positive cases soar to 21,501 across country ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 21,501 with 1,315 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Tuesday.

Sharing the data, he said a total of 486 deaths had been reported from the disease with 24 reported during the last 24 hours.

He said 5,782 patients had been recovered, adding total 222,404 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 9,857 tests were conducted.

He said 7,882 cases were reported from Sindh, 8,103 from Punjab, 3,288 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,321 from Balochistan, 71 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 372 from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 464 from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said 136 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 137 from Sindh, 185 from KP, three from GB, 21 from Balochistan and four from ICT.

He added that 1,629 patients had recovered in Sindh, 856 in KP, 197 in Balochistan, 49 in AJK, 279 in GB, 2,716 in Punjab and 56 in ICT.

He said local transmission was reported high in new confirmed patients while some had traveling history.

He said 717 hospitals had been working across the country with covid facilities.

