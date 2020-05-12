UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

National

ATC acquits three accused involved in Rawal Lake poison mixing case ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP) :An Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) here Tuesday acquitted three accused allegedly involved in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes.

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan acquitted Jahangir Abbasi, Mohsin Ali and Sohail Ahmed giving them benefit of doubt in one (FIR no. 151) of the three FIRs registered against them at Secretariat Police Station.

During the course of proceedings, the judge remarked that the prosecution had failed to prove allegations levelled against the accused.

The court acquitted all three accused in such case.

It is worth mentioning that two other cases of same nature were also being tried against such accused and the proceedings were continued at the same court in which hearing would be conducted on June 4.

P:cah/X:ftp/L:adn/E:adn/I:sbr/R:sbrP:18:29/X:18:30/L:18:31/E:18:34/R:18:44LOGNO: 3045/12/2020 6:45:05 PMversion: 0

Related Topics

Hearing Police Station Same Sohail Ahmed June FIR All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

11 minutes ago

Highnoon Laboratories’ Corona Combat Clinic Init ..

1 hour ago

UAE is capable of overcoming crises: Mansour bin Z ..

1 hour ago

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

2 hours ago

Death Toll From Attack on Kabul Hospital Reaches 1 ..

9 minutes ago

22 Faisalabad Development Authority employees regu ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.