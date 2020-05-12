(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATC acquits three accused involved in Rawal Lake poison mixing case ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP) :An Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) here Tuesday acquitted three accused allegedly involved in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes.

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan acquitted Jahangir Abbasi, Mohsin Ali and Sohail Ahmed giving them benefit of doubt in one (FIR no. 151) of the three FIRs registered against them at Secretariat Police Station.

During the course of proceedings, the judge remarked that the prosecution had failed to prove allegations levelled against the accused.

The court acquitted all three accused in such case.

It is worth mentioning that two other cases of same nature were also being tried against such accused and the proceedings were continued at the same court in which hearing would be conducted on June 4.

