UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

National

No laxity, compromise on anti-smuggling operation: PM ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday resolved that the government would neither show any laxity nor make any compromise in its ongoing operation against smuggling owing to its two-pronged adverse economic impacts.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the anti-smuggling measures and prices of daily use items, the prime minister said the smuggling was bane to the national economy for causing food insecurity and inflicting irreparable loss to the local industry, a PM Office statement said.

Industries Minister Hammad Azhar, National Food Security Minister Fakhar Imam, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood, Federal secretaries of interior, finance and food security, FBR Chairman, provincial chief secretaries, home secretaries and IG police attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that an ordinance had been promulgated to further strengthen the existing anti-smuggling law and strictly handle the elements involved in smuggling of Currency and essential items.

Moreover, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have been empowered to act against smugglers at the airports as well as within five kilometers of the borders.

The LEAs have also been given the powers to take such people into custody. Moreover, the ordinance would ensure a better coordination among the district administration, custom officials, secret agencies and LEAs.

The chairman FBR and provincial chief secretaries apprised the meeting on the measures taken so far for enforcement of anti-smuggling ordinance.

The prime minister directed all the departments concerned to submit fortnightly report on the actions against smuggling and the people involved in the offense.

The provincial chief secretaries briefed the prime minister about the wheat crop and harvesting, prices of the essential commodities and the steps taken to reduce their rates.

The provincial governments also presented a report to prime minister on action against the hoarders and profiteers.

The prime minister directed the provincial administrations to pass on the impact of the reduced oil prices to the masses for providing them relief.

C:iar/P:iar/L:abk/E:abk/I:ahn/R:ahnC:11:43/P:16:22/L:16:23/E:16:31/R:16:38LOGNO: 1865/14/2020 4:38:34 PMversion: 0

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Oil FBR Commerce All Government Wheat Industry

Recent Stories

Landslide kills three women in Tehsil Mamoond

2 minutes ago

India destines to lose war in Kashmir: AJK Preside ..

2 minutes ago

New US jobless claims slow, but still high at 2.98 ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesian shuttler says sport ministry full of co ..

2 minutes ago

131 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

2 minutes ago

Why is Russia's coronavirus death rate so low?

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.