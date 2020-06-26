SC issues notices to AG Sindh, Secretary Local Govt in case regarding fixation of rate of disputed land ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the Advocate General (AG) Sindh and Secretary Local Government in a case pertaining to fixation of rate of disputed land in Larkana, Sindh.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Yahya Afridi heard Haji Ghanu Khan Jatoi's contempt of court petition. The petitioner had named Secretary Local Government Roshan Sheikh and Advocate General Sindh as respondents in the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over non-appearance of Advocate General Sindh.

The court directed the Secretary Local Government to implement the court order and submit the report within ten days.

Advocate Fouzi Zaffar counsel for petitioner Haji Ghanu Khan said that the court had in December 2019 ordered to fix the rate of disputed land in two months.

He said that the Secretary Local Government Sindh did not implement the court orders.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

