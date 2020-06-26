UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:01 AM

National

SC issues notices to AG Sindh, Secretary Local Govt in case regarding fixation of rate of disputed land ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the Advocate General (AG) Sindh and Secretary Local Government in a case pertaining to fixation of rate of disputed land in Larkana, Sindh.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Yahya Afridi heard Haji Ghanu Khan Jatoi's contempt of court petition. The petitioner had named Secretary Local Government Roshan Sheikh and Advocate General Sindh as respondents in the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over non-appearance of Advocate General Sindh.

The court directed the Secretary Local Government to implement the court order and submit the report within ten days.

Advocate Fouzi Zaffar counsel for petitioner Haji Ghanu Khan said that the court had in December 2019 ordered to fix the rate of disputed land in two months.

He said that the Secretary Local Government Sindh did not implement the court orders.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

P:amk/X:ftp/L:mka/E:mka/I:abs/R:absP:16:57/X:16:59/L:17:00/E:17:04/R:17:20LOGNO: 2706/25/2020 5:20:47 PMversion: 0

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Larkana Jatoi December 2019 Afridi Government Arab Court

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s economic sectors operations to return ..

16 minutes ago

Central Bank withdraws AED34.15 bn of surplus liqu ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai launches Food Security Dashboard

31 minutes ago

UAE to provide $50 million to support Sudan&#039;s ..

31 minutes ago

Iraqi officials commend UAE&#039;s medical aid

46 minutes ago

Unilever Pakistan announces next step in the evolu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.