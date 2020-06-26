UrduPoint.com
AIOU sends roll number slips to Post-Graduate students ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that roll number slips, instruction material and question papers regarding end term assessment (Semester Autumn 2019) has been sent to students via Pakistan post through prepaid.

No post office or postman is authorized to take charges on the time of delivery to students in this regard.

The AIOU has already paid postal charges to Pakistan Post for the purpose. If there is any wrongdoing /or complaint to this effect, it should be brought to the notice of concerned regional office/Exam Department along with proof for necessary action.

As per the announcement, the question papers are also being uploaded at the University's official website, with necessary guideline to solve them.

It will be mandatory for the students to send back the solved papers of their relevant courses to the address given on their date sheets, on or before July 20.

