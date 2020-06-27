Lockdown restricts coronavirus cases in Federal Capital ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP) :The continued lockdown in the selected areas of the Federal Capital has restricted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases below 300 in a day.

As per the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) data released on Friday, 271 cases of COVID-19 were recorded during the last 24 hours in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The ICT administration has locked down four sub-sectors in the city during this week. The number of total active cases of the COCID-19 in the city have reached 11,981 with 119 deaths, including four more in the previous 24 hours.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem Zia, in his social media message, said the coronavirus followed a scientific trend, which could only be contained scientifically by introducing mechanisms which might stop its spread like extensive contact tracing.

He said, "Our surveillance teams have done a tremendous job, statistics are our strength. Our office produces genuine data and recoveries have gone up." The administration also sealed the Ghouri town on Thursday as increased number of cases were being reported from the area.

The ICT administration on Monday decided to seal five more areas of the city. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat, in a social media message, said, "We are about to seal sectors G-6/2, G-6/1, G-10/4, G-7/2 and Ghouri Town.

" According to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) COVID-19 report, in the last 24 hours 37 more hotspots were reported in urban and rural areas.

It said the activity of the COVID-19 was being primarily detected in the sectors I-8, I-9, I-10, G-9, F-8, G-7, G-6, G-5, F-10, G-10, G-11, H-9, F-11, G-18, G-13, F-5, Rawal Town etc, The MCI report also said that 4753 COVID-19 patients were home quarantined , 112 were at quarantine centers and 65 in hospitals. It also said the case fatality rate in Islamabad was 1.1.

The MCI report also said that 3398 patients infected with COVID-19 were male and 1965 were females.

The month of June recorded the highest number of cases which were 4160, in May cases were 1037, April 148 and 18 cases were reported in the month of March.

The official data also revealed that people between age group 30-39 were on top being infected with the COVID and the number was 1205.

The ICT administration earlier imposing smart lockdown had sealed the sectors G-9/2 and G-9/3, and Karachi Company, while after five days it also sealed two sub-sectors of sectors I-8 and I-10.

