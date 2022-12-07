UrduPoint.com

National Committee For Education, Culture And Science Participates In The Arabic Language In Int'l Organizations Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

RIYADH, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Committee for education, Culture and Science (NCECS) took part in the Arabic Language in International Organizations Conference, held by King Salman Global Complex for Arabic Language, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The event was attended by experts of and those interested in the Arabic languages sciences from all over the world.

Adressing the gathering, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Bilaihed, Secretary General of NCECS, underscored the importance of Arabic language in international organizations, citing that Arabic calligraphy has been inserted in the non-material cultual legacy list of the UNESCO in 2021.

