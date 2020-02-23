National conference of languages to be arranged soon: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood Sunday said that a national conference of languages would soon be arranged on the lines of literary festival of mother languages.

Addressing to the closing ceremony of the Pakistan mother languages festival here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), the minister said that government was committed to provide a national cohesion when it comes to language adding he said that there must be an uniformed syllabus for all the students in every institution either private or public.

He commended the Indus Cultural Forum and PNCA for arranging the successful mother language festival in which writers from all over Pakistan gathered to celebrate the promotion of their mother languages.

He also emphasized the need of arranging a national language conference.

DG PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed in her thanking note offered PNCA premises and services for the promotion of art and artist.

She said that artist from across the Pakistan representing their respective languages was a great opportunity for promotion of regional languages adding she said mother languages needs to be recognized as national languages.

Zubaida Birwani of ICF highlighted the conclusion of the festival and said that government should take care of the mother languages which would strengthen the federation.

On the third day of the festival topics like translations of mother language literature, 21st century challenges to languages and roll of writers, launching of new short story's books in mother languages, history of journalism in mother languages, city profiles of in mother languages, documenting and preserving languages, mother languages digital age launching of new books on contemporary issues were discussed by the panels constituted of writers from all over Pakistan.

The festival was concluded with the mesmerizing singing performance by famous singer Hadiqa Kiyani who performed in different languages including Punjabi and Pashto.