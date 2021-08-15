National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark Independence Day in New York

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Independence Day was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm in New York on Saturday, with the hoisting of the national flag at the Pakistan House by Ambassador Munir Akram, who paid rich tributes to the country's founding fathers on the occasion.

The ceremony was held jointly by the Pakistan Mission to the UN and the Consulate General in New York.

The national anthem was played as the green crescent-and-star went up the mast before a gathering of the officers and staff of the mission and the consulate.

Consul General Ayesha Ali read out the message of President Dr. Arif Alvi and the Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan Mission to the UN, Aamir Khan, read out Prime Minister Imran Khan's message In his remarks, Ambassador Akram expressed "deepest gratitude" to those who envisioned and called for the creation of a separate nation for the Muslims of South Asia.

"If we witness the travails and suffering of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and of the Muslims of India we left behind in India; if we see the repression; if we see the hate, which is emanating from New Delhi, in the form of the latest legislation that is abusive of the independence of Pakistan, I think we should all understand why we created our nation, and why we must defend it," he said.

"It is for this reason we commemorate this occasion," the Pakistani envoy said, urging those in attendance to continue to contribute to the glory and the development of Pakistan unstintingly.

Pakistan, he said, will overcome the many challenges facing it on the economic side, as also in combating and defeating the coronavirus pandemic. In this regard, he highlighted the government efforts to meet those challenges.

"We are making those efforts, both bilaterally and multilaterally at the United Nations".

"We have the challenge of Afghanistan today -- of trying to bring peace in Afghanistan, in a way that will improve the security, not only of Afghanistan, but also of Pakistan, and the region," Ambassador Akram said.

He also said that a "hostile enemy" has not relented in trying to destabilize Pakistan.

"It is an enemy, which has prevented the people of Jammu and Kashmir, from joining Pakistan, through an exercise of the right of self- determination, which was promised to them by the United Nations Security Council."The Pakistani envoy called for work relentlessly for the freedom of Kashmiri and the exercise of the right of self determination for the Kashmiri people.

Senator Rana Mehmud ul Hassan, who also spoke on the occasion, praised the role of the Pakistan Mission, is playing in advancing national objectives