National Flag Hoisted At Pakistan House To Mark Independence Day In New York

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2022 | 10:30 PM

National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark Independence day in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's 75th Independence Day was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm in New York on Sunday, with the hoisting of the national flag at the Pakistan House by Consul General Ayesha Ali, as the national anthem was played.

The joint ceremony, held by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN and the Consulate General, started with recitation from the Holy Quran.

It was attended by officers and staff of the Pakistan Mission and the Consulate General.

Messages of President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari Bhutto were read out.

The video message of Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, was also played.

The Acting Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Aamir Khan, was present on the occasion.

The ceremony was concluded by the dua for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

