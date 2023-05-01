National museum announces package of activities in May for International Museum Day

Riyadh, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The National Museum announced a package of museum activities in the period May 18-19, to coincide with the International Museum Day, which is observed annually on May 19. During the period, visits started from 8 to 10 pm on Thursday, and from 5 to 10 pm on Friday.

Activities include a celebration of the International Museum Day, three cultural dialogue meetings and a workshop, all of which cover a range of topics, including "Museum as a Community Activator", which will discuss the heritage preserved by museums, which reflects the progress of society, through humanities and art themes that take into account aspects of social and mental health, "Museum as an Inspiring Source", which will shed light on the role of the museum in enhancing the creative experience and its ability to inspire, as well as "The Arabian Peninsula as an Open Museum", which will review the beauty inherent in this land and its heritage, along with two workshops titled "The Past is an Extended Rope", targeting adults and youths, and reflecting on the relationship between the past and the present.

These activities are part of the programmes organised by the National Museum targeting various segments of society through interactive activities, including: live performances, workshops, dialogue sessions, as well as activities related to national events with the aim of providing attractive cultural content and an integrated museum experience for its visitors.