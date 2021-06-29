UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Security Meeting To Focus On Afghan Situation: FM

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

National security meeting to focus on Afghan situation: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the meeting on national security, to be attended by representatives of all parliamentary parties, would focus on the current security situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the region.

In a statement, the foreign minister said the government had invited around 17 parliamentarians for the meeting being held on July 1.

"The purpose of convening the meeting is to update the members of the parliament on the security situation in the region," he said.

Qureshi said Pakistan would take decisions that better served its national interest.

To check money laundering, he said, the government had taken serious steps for its prevention. "We are committed to effectively control terror-financing," he added.

The foreign minister said Pakistan desired peace in Afghanistan and was playing a conciliatory role towards the success of Afghan peace process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Parliament Money July All Government

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia

16 minutes ago

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

44 minutes ago

CBUAE issues guidance on anti-money laundering, co ..

46 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.84 a barrel M ..

46 minutes ago

Jafza redefines infrastructure in free zone by com ..

46 minutes ago

Michael Holding says he doesn’t think T20formats ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.