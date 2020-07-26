UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nationals Catcher Barrera Issued 80-game MLB Doping Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:01 AM

Nationals catcher Barrera issued 80-game MLB doping ban

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Tres Barrera, a reserve catcher for the reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals, received an 80-game doping ban from Major League Baseball on Saturday after losing an appeal.

The 25-year-old American, who played two games for Washington last September in his MLB debut, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance DHCMT, the league announced.

With the just-underway 2020 MLB season reduced to 60 games per club due to the coronavirus pandemic, Barrera will miss the entire campaign and the start of the 2021 season.

"I am saddened to confirm that I have failed a test under MLB's joint drug agreement for DHCMT and the arbitrator has decided to uphold the suspension," Barrera said in a statement released by the MLB Players Association.

"From the initial failed drug test to losing the appeal, this has all come as a complete surprise as I have never and will never knowingly use a banned substance.

I've worked too hard and given too much to this sport to disrespect or cheat the game that I love." The suspension continues a chaotic start to defending the crown for the Nationals, who lost star outfielder Juan Soto indefinitely to a COVID-19 positive test just hours before the season opener Thursday, a rain-shortened home loss to the New York Yankees.

Barrera had no role in Washington's championship playoff run last year, which ended with a victory over Houston in the World Series and the first MLB crown for the US capital since 1924.

"I apologize to the Nationals' organiztion, my teammates, fans and my family for the negative attention this has brought," Barrera said.

"I will continue to work to find answers to the many questions that remain surrounding this drug to clear my name, but most importantly to prevent this from happening to anyone else."

Related Topics

World Washington Houston New York September 2020 Family All From Agreement Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

1 hour ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

1 hour ago

Over 30 Detained in Connection With Mass Brawls, P ..

1 minute ago

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

4 hours ago

Strategy formed for removal of remains of sacrific ..

1 minute ago

Marquez listens to body and quits Andalucia MotoGP ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.