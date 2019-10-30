UrduPoint.com
Nationals Catcher Suzuki On Bench For World Series Game Six

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki will remain on the bench for Tuesday's sixth game of the World Series against Houston with a hip flexor injury, the team announced.

Brazilian Yan Gomes will replace the 36-year-old Hawaiian in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game after Suzuki suffered the injury in a game-four loss.

The Astros lead Washington 3-2 in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven final with the Nats needing a victory to force a seventh game on Wednesday.

Suzuki remains on the Nats roster, meaning he is likely available should he be needed as a pinch-hitter.

Gomes will bat ninth, last, in the Washington lineup.

The game will be played under American League rules using a designated hitter instead of the pitcher batting, so Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg will come to the plate in his typical spot at the bottom of the order.

Injured Washington pitcher Max Scherzer, scratched from a game five start with neck and trapezius muscle spasms, played catch on the field before the game and said, "I'm good."Nationals manager Dave Martinez has not updated his status but the star right-hander would likely be available to pitch should Washington force a winner-take-all championship showdown on Wednesday.

