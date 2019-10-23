Nationals edge Astros 5-4 in World Series opener

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Dominican slugger Juan Soto smacked a solo home run and a two-run double to power the Washington Nationals over Houston 5-4 in Tuesday's opening game of the 115th World Series.

The 20-year-old left-fielder drove in the winning run in the fifth inning while left-handed closing reliever Sean Doolittle forced the final four Houston outs for the victory, inflicting the first loss on Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole since May 22.