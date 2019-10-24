Nationals halfway to World Series title after routing Astros

(@FahadShabbir)

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Powered by a devastating six-run seventh inning, the Washington Nationals seized command of the World Series by routing Houston 12-3 Wednesday, moving halfway to the US capital's first title since 1924.

Kurt Suzuki, Adam Eaton and Michael Taylor blasted home runs, Asdrubal Cabrera drove in three runs and Stephen Strasburg pitched six strong innings as the Nationals grabbed a 2-0 edge in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven final.