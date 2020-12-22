Nationals hero Kendrick retires after 15 seasons

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Washington Nationals infielder Howie Kendrick called time on his Major League Baseball career on Monday, retiring from the sport after 15 seasons that included a key role in the Nats' 2019 World Series triumph.

The 37-year-old second baseman, a free agent after the 2020 season with the Nationals, announced his retirement in a post on Instagram in which he paid tribute to the Nationals and all of his former clubs.

Kendrick began his career with the Los Angeles Angels before stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies before landing at the Nationals in 2017.

"I've decided to retire from the game of baseball," Kendrick wrote. "I will be forever grateful for the many life lessons baseball has taught me on this 32-yr journey.

" After thanking the Angels, Dodgers and Phillies, Kendrick reserved praise for the Nationals.

Kendrick was one of the stars of the Nats' roller coaster World Series victory in 2019, winning MVP honours in the National League Championship Series.

A memorable playoff campaign also included a grand slam in a decisive game five over the Dodgers in the NL division series as well as a go-ahead home run in game seven of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

"My Beloved Washington Nationals, thank you for embracing me as one of your own," Kendrick wrote. "I feel as though I'd been a National my whole career and the wild, humbling and crazy ride we had in 2019 truly culminated everything I'd learned in my career, and we all became World Champions."