Nations Expo 2023 Set To Showcase International Brilliance From Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The upcoming Nations Expo, and Conference 2023, scheduled to take place at the illustrious Pak China Friendship Center in Islamabad from Friday to Sunday (October 13th to 15th), is poised to be a resounding success.

The Expo is also expected to draw the attention of numerous embassies, with diplomats and dignitaries from various countries eager to witness Pakistan's multifaceted capabilities. 

The event is expected to feature an impressive lineup of speakers and participants, including renowned figures such as Ammar Jaffri (Former Additional Director General FIA), Shahid Raza (Strategic Communications Expert STZA), and Dr. Safdar Sohail (former Special Secretary to Cabinet Division), all of whom will contribute to a remarkable display of Pakistan's achievements across various domains.

Organized by Eleven Productions and Option2 Solutions, the Expo is expected to exemplify Pakistan's progress and its commitment to global partnerships. It will highlight the nation's potential while promoting unity and collaboration.

The event is expected to receive an auspicious start with an inaugural ceremony attended by distinguished ministers and esteemed speakers like Hisham Sarwar, Babar Zahoor, and Dr. Safdar Sohail. The event will also be visited by the President of Pakistan, further underscoring its significance on the national stage.

