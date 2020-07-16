UrduPoint.com
Nations Slow Reopening As Resurgent Coronavirus Stalks Globe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Coronavirus infections were surging across the globe on Wednesday, forcing several countries to put the brakes on reopening or impose new restrictions on their weary populations.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide topped 13.4 million and more than 581,000 deaths have been reported since the virus emerged late last year in China.

With the situation predicted to worsen in the United States, Walmart, the world's largest retailer, said it would require customers to wear masks at all its stores to help stop the virus spreading.

Venezuela, four days after announcing a loosening of restrictions, became the latest country to reimpose localized lockdown measures, including a "radical quarantine" in the capital Caracas; while Bolivia's La Paz department said it would undergo a four-day total quarantine.

Latin America topped 150,000 deaths Wednesday, becoming the world's second hardest-hit region after Europe, where a total of 203,793 people have died.

Brazil accounted for roughly half of Latin America's deaths, with more than 1,200 new fatalities recorded Wednesday bringing the total toll since the outbreak began there to 75,366.

In Ireland, Prime Minister Micheal Martin delayed the end of the lockdown because of a surge in new cases, with restrictions to remain in place until August 10 and the government also mandating the wearing of masks in shops.

The United States meanwhile set a new record Wednesday with more than 67,000 cases registered in the previous 24 hours.

The country has the world's highest death toll at more than 137,000 fatalities, and officials are scrambling to roll back reopenings that were meant to revive economies.

