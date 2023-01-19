UrduPoint.com

NATO Allies Set To Provide 'heavier Weapons' To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 10:50 AM

NATO allies set to provide 'heavier weapons' to Ukraine

Davos, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :NATO countries are set to announce new "heavier weapons" for Ukraine, the alliance's chief has said, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on his backers to speed up their decision-making.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will convene a meeting of around 50 countries on Friday at the US-run Ramstein military base in Germany, including all 30 members of the NATO alliance.

"The main message there (in Ramstein) will be more support and more advanced support, heavier weapons, and more modern weapons because this is a fight for our values," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Many of Ukraine's allies have announced plans to step up their military support to Kyiv this month despite the risk of antagonising Russia, notably Britain, which became the first nation to pledge Western heavy tanks on Saturday.

The United States has promised to send its powerful Bradley armoured fighting vehicles, while France has offered its highly mobile AMX-10 RCs -- offensive weapons long seen as off-limits by hesitant Western nations.

Zelensky has pleaded for modern, Western-designed heavy tanks, which analysts say are crucial to the ongoing battle in eastern Ukraine, where heavy armour is needed to punch through entrenched defensive lines.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Russia Mobile France Vehicles Germany Alliance Austin United States All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE signs international cooperation agreements du ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

10 hours ago
 Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investme ..

Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investment Forum revealed

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.