NATO Ambassadors To Discuss Belarus 'forcible Landing'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

NATO ambassadors to discuss Belarus 'forcible landing'

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The NATO allies will meet on Tuesday to discuss Belarus' forced diversion of a European passenger flight carrying an opposition activist.

"Allies are consulting on the forcible landing of the Ryanair plane by Belarus and ambassadors will discuss it tomorrow," a NATO official told AFP Monday.

Several NATO members have denounced Belarus' decision to force the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius to land and to detain dissident journalist Roman Protasevich.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

