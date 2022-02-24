NATO ambassadors to hold urgent meeting on Russia attack on Ukraine

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :NATO ambassadors are to hold an emergency meeting this morning on Russia's attack on Ukraine, an alliance official told AFP.

"We can confirm that the NAC (the council of ambassadors) will hold an emergency meeting this morning (Thursday)," a NATO official said.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg was to hold a media conference afterwards, expected around 12:30 pm (1130 GMT), the official said.