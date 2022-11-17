UrduPoint.com

NATO Believes Poland Blast An 'accident'

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 08:40 AM

NATO believes Poland blast an 'accident'

Przewodow, Poland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Western leaders moved to calm fears of a dangerous escalation in Russia's war in Ukraine Wednesday, saying a missile blast in Poland was likely an accident.

Two people were killed on Tuesday when at least one missile hit a village in NATO member Poland near the Ukrainian border, during a mass Russian bombardment aimed at civilian infrastructure inside Western-backed Ukraine.

Both Warsaw and NATO have said the explosion in the village of Przewodow was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile launched to intercept a Russian barrage -- while stressing Moscow was ultimately to blame for starting the conflict.

The White House said it had "seen nothing that contradicts" Poland's preliminary assessment -- while also declaring that "the party ultimately responsible for this tragic incident is Russia.

" President Zelensky however said Kyiv had seen no proof the missile was Ukrainian, demanding to be part of any investigation and asking for access to the blast site as well as "all the data" on the projectile.

In the immediate aftermath the incident sparked fears of a major new escalation in the Ukraine conflict, but by Wednesday Duda announced Poland's conclusion the projectile likely originated from Ukraine's own air defences.

Duda said it was very likely that the Soviet-era missile was launched by Ukraine in what he called an "unfortunate accident," but that the blame lay with Russia because of its attacks on Ukraine.

