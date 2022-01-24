UrduPoint.com

NATO Bolsters Defences As Fears Mount Over Ukraine Crisis

NATO bolsters defences as fears mount over Ukraine crisis

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :NATO said Monday it was sending jets and ships to bolster its eastern European defences, as the US and EU looked to coordinate a tough response to Russia if it invades Ukraine.

Tensions have soared over Russia's deployment of some 100,000 troops and heavy armour at its neighbour's borders, despite the Kremlin's insistence it is not planning a new incursion.

The United States and Britain ordered diplomats' families to leave Ukraine -- but both Kyiv and the European Union said the moves appeared premature amid divided views over how imminent any attack could be.

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken was to dial in to a meeting of EU counterparts in Brussels to brief them on his talks Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, where the two sides failed to make a breakthrough but agreed to keep working to ease tensions.

The US is trying to marshal its allies to prepare an unprecedented package of sanctions for Moscow if its sends in more of its forces -- and European Union members insist they could hit the Kremlin with "massive consequences" within days if needed.

The US-led NATO alliances said its members were placing troops "on standby" and sending ships and jets to bolster eastern Europe's defences in response to the Russian buildup, pointing to recent decisions by Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands to mobilise forces.

"NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

The Kremlin accused the alliance of ramping up tensions through "information hysteria" and "concrete actions", adding the risk of an offensive by Ukrainian troops against pro-Russia separatists was "very high."EU foreign ministers will sound out Blinken over a written response Washington has committed to provide to Moscow this week after the Kremlin laid down a series of security demands that would stop Ukraine joining NATO and roll back the alliance's forces in eastern Europe.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc has as yet no plans to pull personnel out of Kyiv, adding there was no need to "dramatise" the situation while talks with Russia continued.

