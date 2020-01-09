NATO chief backs Trump: allies can do more in MidEast

Brussels, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg spoke with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday and agreed that the western allies should take a more prominent role in the middle East.

"The President asked the secretary general for NATO to become more involved in the Middle East," a NATO statement said, after the call between Washington and Brussels.

"They agreed that NATO could contribute more to regional stability and the fight against international terrorism."