UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Condemns 'shocking' Navalny Novichok Poisoning

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:10 PM

NATO chief condemns 'shocking' Navalny Novichok poisoning

Brussels, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday condemned the "shocking" use of a Novichok nerve agent to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and demanded a proper investigation by Moscow.

"The German government has announced that Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. This is shocking, and I utterly condemn it," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Berlin said that tests by its armed forces' chemical weapons laboratory found "unequivocal evidence" Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, the Soviet nerve agent also used to target a former spy in Britain in 2018.

"The use of a military-grade nerve agent makes it even more urgent that the Russian authorities conduct a full and transparent investigation," Stoltenberg said, insisting those responsible must be held accountable.

"We will be consulting with Germany and all Allies on the implications of these findings. NATO regards any use of chemical weapons as a threat to international peace and security."The 2018 Novichok poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English town of Salisbury sent already tense NATO ties with Russia into the deep freeze.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Moscow Russia German Germany Salisbury 2018 All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

1 minute ago

EWEC announces 93% availability ratio as Noor Abu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi issues USD 5 billion in multi-tranche, 5 ..

1 hour ago

Biden Lead Over Trump Slips to Razor-Thin Margin i ..

2 minutes ago

Leading Islamic Institution Condemns Charlie Hebdo ..

2 minutes ago

Canada, Netherlands to Intervene in Rohingya Genoc ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.