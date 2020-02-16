UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Dismisses Macron Nuclear Call

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

NATO chief dismisses Macron nuclear call

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The head of NATO on Saturday dismissed President Emmanuel Macron's call for a European "strategic dialogue" about the role of France's nuclear weapons, saying a "tried and tested" deterrent was already in place.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that thanks to the US and Britain's atomic weapons, Europe was already protected by a longstanding and effective nuclear umbrella.

While a NATO member, France does not make its atomic weapons available to the alliance, but in a major speech last week Macron called for dialogue among EU countries about what role the French nuclear deterrent could play.

Stoltenberg, who last year clashed with Macron over the French leader's claims NATO was suffering "brain death" in its geopolitical thinking, gave his latest suggestion a frosty reception.

"We have to remember that we have a European nuclear deterrent today -- 28 allies deliver that every day and it's not only a promise, but it's something that has been there for decades," Stoltenberg told reporters at the Munich Security Conference.

"It's tried and tested, we exercise it, and it's institutionalised, and it is the ultimate security guarantee for Europe."France is the EU's only nuclear power after Brexit and Macron has championed the idea of European "strategic autonomy" -- the ability to defend itself without relying on the US -- though he insists on his commitment to NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Nuclear France Munich Alliance Brexit

Recent Stories

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

27 minutes ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

27 minutes ago

Controversial Folau to make first appearance for C ..

57 minutes ago

Bordeaux-Begles retake Top 14 lead to send a messa ..

57 minutes ago

Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime reaches Rotterda ..

57 minutes ago

Chairman Senate grieved over sad demise of Naeem u ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.