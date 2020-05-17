UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Hails Afghan Power Deal, Urges Peace Push

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 08:10 PM

NATO chief hails Afghan power deal, urges peace push

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday hailed a power-sharing deal struck between Afghanistan's political rivals and urged them to renew their efforts to bring peace.

"I welcome the decision taken by Afghanistan's political leaders to resolve their differences and join efforts to form an inclusive government," Stoltenberg said after President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a deal to end a bitter feud that had plunged the country into political crisis.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Sunday Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED12.8 mn to Fujairah ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED3 million in support ..

1 minute ago

33,874 licences renewed through ‘Auto Renewal’ ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council reviews plans for restarting ..

2 hours ago

Palestine announces seven new COVID-19 recoveries, ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.