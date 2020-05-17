NATO chief hails Afghan power deal, urges peace push

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday hailed a power-sharing deal struck between Afghanistan's political rivals and urged them to renew their efforts to bring peace.

"I welcome the decision taken by Afghanistan's political leaders to resolve their differences and join efforts to form an inclusive government," Stoltenberg said after President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a deal to end a bitter feud that had plunged the country into political crisis.