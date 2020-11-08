NATO chief hails Biden as 'strong supporter' of alliance

Brussels, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg congratulated Joe Biden on his US election victory on Saturday, calling him a "strong supporter of our Alliance".

Stoltenberg, who often had to adapt to President Donald Trump making unexpected announcements about US troop drawdowns from NATO deployments, said in a tweet he looked forward to working with Biden.

"A strong NATO is good for both North America and Europe," he said.