NATO Chief Hails Biden As 'strong Supporter' Of Alliance
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:00 AM
Brussels, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg congratulated Joe Biden on his US election victory on Saturday, calling him a "strong supporter of our Alliance".
Stoltenberg, who often had to adapt to President Donald Trump making unexpected announcements about US troop drawdowns from NATO deployments, said in a tweet he looked forward to working with Biden.
"A strong NATO is good for both North America and Europe," he said.