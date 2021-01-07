NATO Chief Labels Washington Protests 'shocking'
Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:10 AM
Brussels, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :"Shocking scenes in Washington, DC," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg tweeted on Wednesday, as images of protesters supporting US President Donald Trump storming the US Capitol sped around the world.
"The outcome of this democratic election must be respected," he said, referring to the US presidential election that saw Joe Biden beat Trump.