NATO chief says concerned China will arm Russia

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg echoed US concerns on Tuesday that China could supply Russia with weapons to help it pursue its war against Ukraine.

"It is President (Vladimir) Putin who started this imperial war of conquest. It is Putin who keeps escalating the war," Stoltenberg said.

"We are also increasingly concerned that China may be planning to provide lethal support for Russia's war." Stoltenberg was speaking after a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on plans to step up Western ammunition supplies to Ukraine.

The Western allies worry they are falling behind in supplying enough shells for Kyiv's artillery to fend off a renewed Russian offensive.

But if the fears -- first raised by Washington -- that China is preparing to deliver weapons to Russia are realised, they could fall even further behind in what would be a growing arms supply race.