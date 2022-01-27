UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Says Reaching Out To Russia But 'prepared For Worst'

Published January 27, 2022

NATO chief says reaching out to Russia but 'prepared for worst'

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :NATO allies have made proposals for a diplomatic solution to tensions triggered by Russia's military build-up near Ukraine but remain "prepared for the worst," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.

"We are now reaching out to Russia once again to try to pursue a path of dialogue and find a political solution," he said, after the alliance sent Moscow a written response to its security demands.

"But of course while we are hoping for and working for a good solution, de-escalation, we are also prepared for the worst," he said.

