UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Demands Russia 'withdraw All Troops' From Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:40 AM

NATO demands Russia 'withdraw all troops' from Ukraine

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed a pullback by the Ukrainian army and Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, but reiterated calls for Russia to "withdraw all their troops".

Tuesday saw a long-awaited pullback between the two sides in a key area of the war-torn east.

The move was a precondition for the first face-to-face talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We welcome all efforts to reduce tensions, to withdraw forces and to make sure that we have a peaceful solution to the conflict," Stoltenberg said in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, praising Zelensky's "renewed effort".

"But we know there is a long way to go because there are still ceasefire violations," he said as he began a two-day visit to the ex-Soviet country that was set to include a meeting with Zelensky on Thursday.

"NATO states very clearly that Russia has a special responsibility to... withdraw all their troops, all their officers" from eastern Ukraine, Stoltenberg added.

Since coming to power in May, comedian-turned-president Zelensky has sought to revive a peace process to end the five-year-old separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine that has claimed some 13,000 lives.

But those efforts have stalled as Kiev's forces and the separatists have repeatedly failed to pull back troops from the frontline because of exchanges of gunfire.

Putin said Moscow was "always ready" for talks "as long as they are well prepared and don't just lead to empty conversations but end with concrete results that are beneficial to a settlement as a whole".

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Odessa Kiev Lead May All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches his latest books at SIBF 20 ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 38th edition of Sharj ..

2 hours ago

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

2 hours ago

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.