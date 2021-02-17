UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Eyes Post-Trump Reset As Afghanistan Call Looms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:30 AM

NATO eyes post-Trump reset as Afghanistan call looms

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :NATO defence ministers meet Wednesday for their first talks since US President Joe Biden took over from Donald Trump with a vow to soothe tensions between Washington and its closest partners.

Key on the agenda at the two-day virtual conference is the future of NATO's 9,600-strong support mission in Afghanistan after Trump sidelined allies and struck a deal with the Taliban to pull out troops.

Biden's administration is reviewing whether to stick to a looming May 1 deadline to withdraw or risk a bloody backlash from the insurgents by staying.

The defence ministers will not make any firm announcement after the discussions wrap up on Thursday -- but other NATO members insist they are willing to remain in Afghanistan, so long as Washington stays too.

"While no ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary, we will not leave before the time is right," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.

Central to the mission's fate is the question of whether the US determines that the Taliban has broken promises in the peace deal by ratcheting up attacks and failing to make headway in talks with the Kabul government.

New US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will "consult with allies about the process and take their feedback" to Washington, a senior US official said.

"All options remain under consideration," the official added.

The Taliban has launched a string of offensives threatening at least two provincial capitals and warned NATO ministers not to seek a "continuation of occupation and war" by staying.

NATO countries are desperate not to see Afghanistan slide back into serving as a sanctuary for groups like Al-Qaeda, more than two decades after the alliance launched operations there in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

"This war is not winnable, but NATO cannot allow itself to lose it pitifully," a European diplomat said.

A study mandated by the US Congress has called for a delay in the pullout, warning it would effectively hand the Taliban a victory.

Trump cut US troop numbers during his final days in office to 2,500 -- their lowest figure since the start of the war in 2001.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Washington Trump Alliance Austin May September Congress All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

8 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

9 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

9 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

10 hours ago

US Navy Seizes Shipment of Thousands of Rifles, Ot ..

8 hours ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.