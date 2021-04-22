UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO 'in Full Solidarity' With Czechs Over Russia Standoff

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:40 PM

NATO 'in full solidarity' with Czechs over Russia standoff

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :NATO allies on Thursday said they "stand in full solidarity" with the Czech Republic in its deepening row with Russia, but stopped short of offering joint action against Moscow.

Tensions have spiralled between the two countries after Prague accused Russian military intelligence of being behind a deadly 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot and expelled 18 Russian embassy staff.

Russia retaliated by ordering out 20 Czech diplomats -- sparking an angry ultimatum from Prague for Moscow to let them return or face further expulsions from its embassy.

The Czech foreign minister briefed fellow NATO members on Thursday that Prague had pinned the blast on two Russian agents suspected of also carrying out the 2018 Novichok nerve agent poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in Britain.

"In response to its determination of Russia's responsibility for these actions, the Czech Republic has expelled 18 Russian officials who are members of Russia's intelligence services, and is considering further substantial measures," a NATO statement said.

"Allies express deep concern over the destabilising actions Russia continues to carry out across the Euro-Atlantic area, including on Alliance territory, and stand in full solidarity with the Czech Republic," it said.

Prague on Tuesday called on fellow EU and NATO countries to expel Russian diplomats in a coordinated show of support similar to one that happened with Britain after the attack on Skripal.

Allies in the two blocs have however so far shied away from taking joint punitive measures against Moscow at a time of rising tensions with the Kremlin over its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and the health of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Prague Alliance Czech Republic Border 2018 From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE participation at Climate Summit a recognition ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,081 new COVID-19 cases, 1,842 reco ..

16 minutes ago

Winners announced for 15th Sheikh Zayed Book Award

16 minutes ago

Australian oldest library holds events to welcome ..

7 minutes ago

Germany faces up to unpredictable post-Merkel era

7 minutes ago

Pir Khalid Sultan condemns Quetta blast

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.