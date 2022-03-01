UrduPoint.com

NATO Increases Presence In Eastern Part Of Alliance

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

NATO increases presence in eastern part of alliance

ANKARA, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :NATO has increased its presence in the eastern flank of the alliance and it is set to deploy its response force for the first time in its history, the alliance chief announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: "We have increased our presence in eastern part of the alliance and today we are, for the first time in our history, deploying the NATO Response Force. Today French troops are arriving in Romania as the lead elements of this force." This came as the Russia-Ukraine war entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with the latest reports indicating that Russian troops were heading toward the capital Kyiv.

Last week on Thursday, NATO decided to activate its defense plans enabling it to deploy capabilities and forces more easily in NATO territory.

Stoltenberg also stressed that the military alliance "is not going to be part of the conflict.""So, NATO is not going to send troops into Ukraine or planes into Ukrainian airspace," he added. So far, at least 136 civilians, including 13 children, have been killed in Ukraine and 400 others, including 26 children, injured, according to UN figures. Around 660,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the UN Refugee Agency said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Injured NATO United Nations Ukraine Russia Alliance Lead Romania Refugee

Recent Stories

Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

4 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilate ..

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

20 minutes ago
 Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah ..

Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah Begum

38 minutes ago
 Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with ..

Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with security arrangements in Paki ..

53 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators fo ..

NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators for Pakistan, Australia series

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>