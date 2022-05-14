NATO membership prospect brings relief for border Finns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hiivaniemi, Finland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Troubled by the war in Ukraine, Finnish pensioner Martti Kailio, 73, keeps his hunting rifle to hand at his home in Hiivaniemi, overlooking the Russian border on the other side of a lake.

"It makes me so angry that I would be amongst the first volunteers to go out there with a loaded gun, even though I'm not young enough to be a soldier anymore," he says.

For many Finns living on the eastern border, the prospect of their country applying to join NATO has been greeted with relief.

"We should have joined earlier. No point in dragging it out anymore", Kailio says.

Sharing a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia, Finland has in the past stayed out of military alliances.

But after its powerful eastern neighbour invaded Ukraine in February, political and public opinion swung dramatically in favour of membership, with the Finnish president and prime minister on Thursday calling for the country to join NATO "without delay".

For some Finns, Russia's assault on Ukraine has brought up painful memories of the 1939 Winter War, when Red Army troops invaded the Nordic country.

As in Ukraine, the small Finnish army put up a fierce resistance and inflicted heavy losses on the Soviets.

Nevertheless, Finland had to cede vast areas of land to the Soviet Union.