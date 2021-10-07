NATO says must react to Russian 'malign activities'

Brussels, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday the alliance had to act against rising Russian "malign activities" after expelling members of Moscow's delegation for alleged spying.

"The decision to withdraw the accreditation of eight members of the Russian delegation to NATO was done based on intelligence because these are undeclared Russian intelligence officers, and we have seen an increase in Russian malign activities, at least in Europe and therefore we need to act," Stoltenberg said.