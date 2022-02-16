Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said Russia's military buildup seemed to be continuing around Ukraine, despite Moscow announcing the pullback of more forces.

"We have heard the signs from Moscow about readiness to continue diplomatic efforts, but so far, we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground," Stoltenberg said Wednesday ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers.

"On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues their military build-up," he said.

Stoltenberg said "it remains to be seen whether there is a Russian withdrawal.

"We are of course monitoring very closely what Russia does in and around Ukraine. What we see is that they have increased the number of troops and more troops are on their way."