UrduPoint.com

NATO Secretary General Set To Arrive In Turkiye On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

NATO secretary general set to arrive in Turkiye on Thursday

ANKARA, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is due to arrive in Türkiye on Thursday for a three-day visit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said Stoltenberg will be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The NATO chief will also meet Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

The talks are expected to be centered around the extension of Istanbul grain deal, and NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland, whom Türkiye has accused of supporting terrorist groups.

Finland and Sweden struck a deal with Türkiye in June, and Erdogan has warned his country will not give the nod to the their memberships until Ankara's concerns are addressed.

Separately, Cavusoglu held a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra. The two officials addressed the grain export deal, as well as the latest developments in Ukraine where Russia launched a "special military operation" in February.

According to diplomatic sources, Cavusoglu and Hoekstra also discussed the problems Turkish citizens face in getting visas.

The Turkish foreign minister also met Geir O. Pederse, UN special envoy for Syria in Ankara. Cavusoglu tweeted that he "discussed latest developments in Syria & reiterated our support for political process."

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO United Nations Syria Ukraine Russia Visit Ankara Istanbul Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan February June

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selli ..

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selling popcorn

6 minutes ago
 Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial ..

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

37 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

2 hours ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after beating Bangladesh by five runs ..

3 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.