UrduPoint.com

NATO Sees No Russian Pull-back In Ukraine, Expects More Offensives

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM

NATO sees no Russian pull-back in Ukraine, expects more offensives

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :NATO is not seeing a pull-back of Russian forces in Ukraine and expects "additional offensive actions," the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"According to our intelligence, Russian units are not withdrawing but repositioning. Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbas region" in eastern Ukraine, Stoltenberg told a media conference.

"At the same time, Russia maintains pressure on Kyiv and other cities. So, we can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering." The NATO assessment contradicted a pledge by Russian negotiators, made after talks in Turkey this week, to "radically" reduce Moscow's military activity in northern Ukraine, including near the capital Kyiv.

"We have heard the recent statements that Russia will scale down military operations around Kyiv and in northern Ukraine.

But Russia has repeatedly lied about its intentions. So we can only judge Russia on its actions, not on its words," Stoltenberg said.

"It is obvious that we have seen little willingness from the Russian side to find a political solution," he said.

"We see continued shelling of cities and we see that Russia is re-positioning some of the troops, moving some of them around, most likely to reinforce their efforts in the Donbas region."Stoltenberg added: "There is a close link between what is going on on the battlefield and what is going on around the negotiating table, and they do allow us to provide support Ukraine, to also strengthen their position at the negotiating table."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Same Alliance Media From

Recent Stories

JSMU welcomes its seventh BBA Batch

JSMU welcomes its seventh BBA Batch

5 minutes ago
 Shanghai official says virus response lacking as c ..

Shanghai official says virus response lacking as city grinds to halt

5 minutes ago
 Gianni Infantino to stand for re-election as FIFA ..

Gianni Infantino to stand for re-election as FIFA president

5 minutes ago
 Dutch police arrest man for McDonald's shooting

Dutch police arrest man for McDonald's shooting

14 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State, Indian Foreign Minister Dis ..

US Secretary of State, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Ukraine, Other Issues

21 minutes ago
 Putin, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Situation ..

Putin, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.