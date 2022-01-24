UrduPoint.com

NATO Sending Planes, Ships To Eastern Europe

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

NATO sending planes, ships to eastern Europe

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :NATO allies have put forces on standby and sent ships and fighter jets to bolster Europe's eastern defences as tensions soar over Russia's military buildup around Ukraine, the alliance said Monday.

"NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all Allies, including by reinforcing the eastern part of the Alliance. We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

The Western alliance pointed to decisions in recent days by Denmark to send a frigate and warplanes to the Baltic states, Spain bolstering naval deployments and the Netherlands putting a "ship and land-based units on standby" for its rapid response force.

The statement also highlighted a recent offer from France to send troops to Romania and said "the United States has also made clear that it is considering increasing its military presence".

Tensions are mounting as the West accuses Moscow of threatening to invade Ukraine by massing over 100,000 troops on its border. Russia denies it is planning an incursion.

NATO's eastern members have been calling for reinforcements.

