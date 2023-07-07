Open Menu

NATO To Grapple With Ukraine Membership Push At Summit

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Brussels, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :NATO leaders at a summit next week will underscore a vow that Ukraine will join the alliance in the future, its chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday, as Kyiv seeks faster progress.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to attend the two-day gathering in Lithuania to make the case that his country should join when Russia's war ends.

"I expect allied leaders will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal," Stoltenberg said.

NATO's 31 members are still haggling over the final wording for a statement on how to address Ukraine's membership.

Eastern European countries back Kyiv's calls to be granted a pathway into NATO for when the conflict ends.

But key powers the United States and Germany are reluctant to go beyond a 2008 promise that Ukraine would join one day, without setting a clear timeframe.

"The exact wording will be made public when we have agreed," Stoltenberg said.

